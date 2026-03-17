Finland's President Urges India To Act As Peacemaker To End US-Israel-Iran War As Tensions In Middle East Deepen | Image: X

New Delhi: As the Middle East conflict intensifies, Finland's President Alexander Stubb has officially urged India to play a diplomatic role in easing tensions, calling on New Delhi to broker a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Stubb emphasised that India’s unique position allows it to help negotiate peace, pointing to recent diplomatic outreach by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who has consistently called for de-escalation.

“We need a ceasefire. I’m wondering if India can actually get involved. We saw Foreign Minister Jaishankar call for a ceasefire to calm things down," Stubb said.

Diplomatic Outreach with Tehran

The President’s remarks come as India significantly steps up its engagement with Tehran to navigate the crisis.

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Over the past week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held four rounds of telephonic exchanges with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

These discussions focused on the evolving security dynamics across the region and the urgent need to stabilise the situation.

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In his briefing to New Delhi, Araghchi attributed the current hostilities to "aggressions" from the United States and Israel.

He emphasised Iran’s intent to exercise its right to self-defence, warning that the crisis could lead to catastrophic regional and global consequences.

Tehran’s Stance on Hostilities

Despite India's mediation efforts, the path to peace remains complex. Tehran has officially rejected claims that it is seeking a simple truce, stating that the "war must end entirely" rather than through a temporary cessation of hostilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also personally engaged with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

During their talks, PM Modi expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and the tragic loss of civilian lives.

He emphasised that the safety of Indian nationals and the transit of goods and energy remain India’s top priorities.

Energy Security and Maritime Trade

Even as regional tensions remain at a breaking point, India has successfully managed its trade interests.

Despite restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles nearly 20% of the world's oil trade, Indian-flagged vessels continue to navigate the crucial route. Recent successes in maritime transit include:

1. LPG Carrier Shivalik:

Successfully reached Gujarat’s Mundra port with 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel.

2. Jag Laadki:

Currently en route from the UAE with a crude oil shipment.

3. Nanda Devi:

Reached Gujarat's Vadinar Port to bolster domestic energy reserves.

"Reasoning and Coordination"

While Iran claims the route is restricted only for vessels linked to the U.S. and Israel, it has remained largely blocked for most international shipping following Iranian retaliation against recent strikes.

Jaishankar noted that India's direct diplomatic efforts are already yielding some results.