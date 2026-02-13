Fire in Hungary's Budapest Suburb Kills at Least 3 and Injures 22, Authorities Say | Image: X/ Representational Image

Hungary: Authorities in Hungary say at least three people have died and nearly two dozen were injured after a building caught fire early Friday in a suburb of the capital, Budapest.

The fire in Budakeszi, about five miles (eight kilometres) west of Budapest, engulfed a two-storey building in the early morning hours but was extinguished by firefighters from the capital, according to Hungary’s National Directorate General for Disaster Management.

More than 40 paramedics and 18 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters pulled several survivors and three gas cylinders from the building. The bodies of two men and a woman were found beneath the collapsed roof of the building, a spokesperson for the disaster management authority said.

Paramedics treated 22 people for injuries sustained during the fire, including four whose injuries were life-threatening. The injured were transported to eight hospitals in Budapest for further treatment.