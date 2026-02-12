Violence Mars Crucial Bangladesh Polls: BNP Leader Mohibuzzaman Kochi Dies After Clash, Crude Bomb Blast Injures 3

New Delhi: As the high-stakes Bangladesh elections continued on Thursday, incidents of violence were reported at multiple polling stations, with one political leader losing his life.

Amid the unrest, 55-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Mohibuzzaman Kochi died at the Alia Madrasa polling station in Khulna district, as per reports.

Former Khulna Sadar Thana BNP organising secretary Yusuf Harun Majnu alleged that tensions had been brewing at the centre since morning. He claimed that the principal of Alia Madrasa was campaigning for Jamaat when Kochi objected. According to Majnu, the principal pushed Kochi during the altercation, causing him to hit a tree and suffer a fatal head injury.

Confirming the incident, Khulna Sadar Police Station Sub Inspector Khan Faisal Rafi, who was in charge of the centre, said police intervened as soon as tensions escalated between the two groups and separated them.

Crude bomb blast injures 3

Meanwhile, a crude bomb explosion also took place at a polling centre in Gopalganj, leaving 3 injured, including two Ansar members and a 13-year-old girl.

The blast occurred around 9:00 am at the Reshma International School polling centre in the Nichupara area, said Additional Superintendent of Police Md Sarwar Hossain.

The injured were identified as Ansar members Sukanto Majumdar and Jamal Molla and Amena Khanum, daughter of Ashraf Ali Mishu of the Arambag area in the town.

Police said the explosion caused minor injuries.

Following the incident, police intensified security in and around the polling centre to prevent further violence. The explosion comes amid a closely watched election. Authorities have not yet confirmed who was responsible for the crude bomb attack.

High-stakes vote after political upheaval

This is the first parliamentary election since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted by deadly protests in 2024. The outcome is widely seen as crucial for restoring political stability and ensuring effective governance.

The election is also unique in its dual format. Alongside electing members of parliament, voters are participating in a referendum on the proposed July National Charter. If approved, the charter would mandate sweeping constitutional reforms, including the creation of a bicameral legislature, limits on prime ministerial tenure, and constitutional recognition of the 2024 uprising.

Political Context and Contenders

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Tarique Rahman, has emerged as a frontrunner after years in exile. Rahman has pledged to introduce what he calls “clean politics” and move away from alleged corruption and authoritarian practices if his party secures a majority.

An 11-party coalition led by Jamaat-e-Islami has also gained momentum following its re-legalisation under recent political reforms. The coalition’s rise has sparked debate among civil society groups and minority communities over issues related to religious tolerance and civil liberties.

The BNP is leading a 10-party alliance, while Jamaat-e-Islami heads a separate 11-party bloc. The National Citizen Party, which spearheaded student protests against the Sheikh Hasina government, is aligned with the Jamaat led coalition.

Other parties in the fray include Islami Andolan Bangladesh and the Jatiya Party.

Notably, Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League has been barred from contesting this election, marking a significant shift in Bangladesh’s political landscape.