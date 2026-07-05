Firework Strikes Delta Flight A319 At 200 Feet On Approach To Chicago Midway During July 4 Celebrations

Chicago: A major aviation incident was averted when a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 was hit by a firework while descending into Chicago Midway International Airport on the evening of July 4, the carrier confirmed. The aircraft, operating as Flight DL1076 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, made contact with the pyrotechnic (fireworks) at about 200 feet as it came in to land.

Despite the jolt, the aircraft touched down safely a short time later and did not declare an emergency. As per reports, no passengers or crew were hurt in the incident, which occurred on a night of nationwide celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States. Following the incident, Delta has withdrawn the aircraft from service for security checks.

The event occurred during one of the busiest travel windows in recent US aviation history, with millions moving through airports for the Independence Day holiday. The concerned officials said that the incident showed the risks posed when fireworks are set off close to flight paths during critical phases of flight.

What Happened On Final Approach

The incident took place at around 8.40 in the evening as the A319, registered N316NB, was on short final to Midway. According to air traffic control (ATC) audio and a statement to Simple Flying, the pilots felt a strong impact and reported to the tower that a firework had struck the aircraft. However, they then confirmed they would proceed with the landing.

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The controller replied that multiple reports of fireworks in the area had already been received that evening. After touching down, the crew informed the ATC that they had heard a loud bang and intended to inspect the plane at the gate, adding that they hoped a mortar had detonated beneath the aircraft rather than against it.

A Delta spokesperson later stated to Simple Flying that the jet “reportedly made contact with a firework during descent” and was under evaluation. It remains unclear whether the aircraft sustained any damage or how long it will be out of service.

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According to aviation experts, the direct strikes of fireworks on commercial jets are uncommon, with most recorded cases involving fireworks detonating in proximity rather than making contact. Though the aviation authorities treat each report seriously because they typically occur during takeoff or landing, when crews can least afford a distraction.

A sudden flash or bang can startle pilots, divert attention, or cause temporary visual impairment at a moment that demands total focus. The debris from fireworks also creates foreign object debris on runways and taxiways, which ground teams must clear before other aircraft can operate safely. The officials noted that in a worst-case scenario, a direct hit could lead to structural damage or engine ingestion and failure.

Other Recent Firework Incidents

Similar close calls have been reported in recent months, including in November 2025, when a JetBlue Airbus A320 on approach to New York JFK claimed that a firework passed about 100 feet below the jet. In April, an easyJet flight into Paris Orly was forced to go around after a wedding party set off fireworks directly in its approach path.

The Midway event came amid record 4th of July travel, as the Transportation Security Administration forecast nearly 18.7 million travellers through US airports between June 30 and July 6. The Chicago Department of Aviation expected close to 1.95 million passengers across O’Hare and Midway over the same period.