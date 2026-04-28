'Firm Commitment To Combating Terrorism': India Expresses Condolences Over Mali Defence Minister's Death

New Delhi: India on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Mali that targeted multiple locations, including military installations, and expressed condolences over the death of Mali's Defence Minister and Veterans Affairs General Sadio Camara.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India "strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Mali targeting multiple locations" and extended its deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the violence.

"India strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Mali targeting multiple locations. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and express our solidarity with the Government and people of Mali in this difficult time," the statement read.

"We also express our sincere condolences on the demise of General Sadio Camara, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs of Mali, in the terror attack," it added.

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Reaffirming its stance on global terrorism, New Delhi reiterated its "firm commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations" and stressed support for international efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

"India reiterates its firm commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and supports efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region," the statement concluded.

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This comes after Mali was shaken by a series of coordinated attacks carried out by unidentified armed groups on Saturday, deepening the country's ongoing political and security crisis, as reported by Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera, Mali's Defence Minister, Sadio Camara, was also killed during the assaults targeting multiple military installations, including sites in the capital, Bamako. His residence in Kati was also attacked a day earlier.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, Mali's armed forces said that unidentified "terrorist" groups had launched attacks on several military positions in the capital as well as in other parts of the country.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces informs the public that unidentified armed terrorist groups targeted certain locations and barracks in the capital and the interior early this morning... Fighting is ongoing," the statement read as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has claimed responsibility for attacks in Kati, near Bamako, as well as at the city's airport and in northern and central regions, including Mopti, Sevare and Gao. Tuareg rebel groups have also reportedly claimed involvement in the coordinated assaults.

The latest violence comes amid continued instability under military ruler Assimi Goita, who seized power in a 2021 coup, promising to improve security in the conflict-hit nation.