'First Amendment Rights': CNN, MS NOW, POLITICO Sue Trump Government Over White House Press Ban

Washington: CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO have filed a lawsuit against the US President Donald Trump administration on Monday (local time) following the White House's sudden revocation of press credentials for journalists from all three news organisations.

This comes after Trump on Friday said he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of what he described as "fake news."

In a joint statement, the news outlets announced their legal challenge to protect their constitutional protections and challenge government control over news coverage.

"This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes," the joint statement read.

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The joint legal action comes days after reporters from the three news outlets were turned away at security gates and had their press badges confiscated by Secret Service officers.

The news outlets, calling the action a threat to press freedom, said that the action was taken to free independent journalism from "government interference."

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"Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting," the organisations stated. "Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference."

CNN has reported that the emergency filing is set for review by a federal judge in the DC District Court, with administration officials potentially facing hearings and legal arguments in the coming days.

CNN had been scheduled to serve as the TV pool network on Monday and was expected to accompany Trump to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

However, the White House's Sunday night "Daily Guidance and Press Schedule" did not name a primary television network for Monday's pool.

The schedule was issued by the White House Office of Communications on Sunday night.

The change comes after Trump on Friday said he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of what he described as "fake news."

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump added that other media organisations could also face restrictions.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” he added.

The impact of the decision became apparent on Saturday when journalists from the three affected organisations were denied access to the White House complex, and some had their press credentials confiscated.

CNN reporter Betsy Klein said her hard pass failed at a security checkpoint and that a Secret Service agent told her the badge had been deactivated.

“I go through a checkpoint with the Secret Service. I show them my hard pass, and I walk past,” Klein said while describing the encounter on CNN.

She said she completed the usual security process before attempting to enter the complex.

“I put my stuff through essentially what looks like an airport security conveyor belt, and I tap my badge onto a card reader. I type in a four-digit PIN. I did all of that today. The only difference was there was a group of cameras waiting outside the gate, watching me walk in," Klein said.

“I walk in, I tap my badge, it beeps a couple of times and turns red, blue, and green, and it didn’t accept my PIN number. The Secret Service agent on the guard [post] asked to see my badge, and he told me that it had been deactivated," she added.

Klein said she asked the agent for an explanation but was directed to the White House Press Office.“I asked him if he could provide an explanation as to why it had been deactivated,” Klein recounted. “He said he had no further information. I asked him once more if he had any more details he could share with me, and he said that I should be referred to the White House Press Office," she added.

Klein also said the agent retained her physical press badge.“When I asked if I could get the badge back, he said he would be keeping it,” she said.

MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner described a similar incident, saying an officer told her that her badge had been disabled.

“Officer asked me to hand over my badge. He said that it was disabled. I asked why I was not able to get inside. He said it was above him," Gardner said.

Gardner said her photographer was also denied entry, although an MS NOW producer was able to enter after scanning a badge that remained functional.

The White House Correspondents' Association criticised the restrictions, with its president Jacqui Heinrich saying the decision violated the First Amendment.

“Today’s action revoking access for journalists from CNN, POLITICO, and MSNOW violates the First Amendment. The implications extend beyond these organizations: a standard used to exclude one news outlet because of its coverage could be applied to any outlet in the future," the statement read.

CNN also said it would continue covering the US government despite the restrictions.