First Attack At Sea: Baloch Rebels Open Fire On Pakistani Coast Guard Near Gwadar | Shootout Video Inside

Gwadar: In a significant shift from its traditionally land-based operations, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has now claimed responsibility for what it described as its first-ever maritime assault on the Pakistani Coast Guard. The BLA claimed that three Coast Guard personnel were killed in the attack near Jiwani, a coastal town in Balochistan.

The group said that its fighters targeted a Pakistan Coast Guard patrol vessel in the Arabian Sea, close to the Pakistan-Iran maritime boundary, marking a significant shift from its traditionally land-based operations. A video circulated by the BLA’s media wing, Hakkal, purportedly shows armed rebels on a speedboat opening machine gun fire at the security personnel.

Pakistan-based outlet The Balochistan Post reported that the incident took place on Sunday during a routine patrol. The report mentioned that the vessel was operating near the coastal border area when it came under attack.

According to ANI, the deceased personnel has been identified as Naik Afzal, Sepoy Jameel, and Sepoy Umar.

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The BLA, in a statement, described the operation as an expansion of its reach into maritime territory, calling it the beginning of a new phase in its insurgency.

BLA Spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the shootout marked a critical strategic development. He said that his objective was "to halt the plunder of Baloch resources through sea routes and to inflict losses upon the enemy on every front."

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The attack occurred near Gwadar, a key port linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistani analysts have described the episode as a possible tactical shift by the BLA that could widen the scope of conflict in Balochistan. Following the attack, Pakistani authorities have stepped up its coastal surveillance and initiated a probe into the incident.