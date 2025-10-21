First Female PM: Hardliner Takaichi Wins Key Parliament Vote in Japan

Hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi was set to become Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday after winning a critical vote in parliament's lower house.

An acolyte of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and an admirer of Britain's Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi received 237 votes in the lower house election to choose the next premier, topping the majority of the 465-seat chamber. Her victory shatters the glass ceiling in a country where men still hold overwhelming sway and puts Japan, a close U.S. ally, on a forceful shift to the right.

Her victory comes after her Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed Japan for most of its postwar history, agreed to a coalition deal with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin.