First In 1994, Nepali Sherpa Kami Rita Scales World’s Highest Peak Mount Everest For Record 32nd Time

Kathkandu: A renowned Nepali Sherpa guide scaled Mount Everest for the 32nd time on Sunday, an official said, smashing his ​own record set last year.

Kami Rita Sherpa, 56, reached the 8,849-metre (29,032 ‌foot) peak - the highest in the world - while guiding clients from the 14 Peaks Expedition company.

Nepal's Department of Tourism congratulated the Sherpa for achieving the “historic milestone” and ​for his contributions to promoting mountain tourism.

He reached the summit at ​10:12 a.m. (0427 GMT) on Sunday, it said in a statement ⁠adding that a Sherpa woman, Lakhpa, 52, had made her 11th ascent ​to the peak, the most by a woman. Details of the climbs ​were not available.

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Kami Rita was born in the same Thame village in Solukhumbu district as Tenzing Norgay. Norgay and New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary were the first to ​climb Everest in 1953.

Kami Rita climbed the peak for the first time ​in 1994 and has repeated the feat every year except in 2014, 2015 and ‌2020 ⁠when expeditions to Everest were closed for different reasons. He reached the summit twice in some years.

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More than 8,000 people have climbed Mount Everest, many of them several times, since it was first scaled by Norgay and ​Hillary.

Among non-Sherpa climbers, ​the record is ⁠held by British guide Kenton Cool who has accomplished the feat 19 times followed by American climbers Dave ​Hahn and Garrett Madison with 15 climbs each. Cool ​and Madison ⁠are currently on Everest to improve their records.

Guiding foreign climbers to Everest and other peaks provides crucial family income to many Sherpas, natives of the ⁠Solukhumbu district ​where Everest is located.