First Indian LPG Tanker Crosses Strait Of Hormuz After US-Iran Fragile Ceasefire

New Delhi: In a significant maritime development, an Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier has traversed the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first time a vessel from the country has navigated the strategic corridor since the implementation of a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The transit marks a major breakthrough for New Delhi, as it is the first Indian ship to navigate the strategic corridor since the implementation of a 14-day ceasefire aimed at cooling regional hostilities and restoring essential maritime trade routes.

Monitoring of maritime traffic indicated that the tanker, identified as Jag Vikram, crossed the vital waterway between Friday night and Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, the vessel had reached the Gulf of Oman as it continued its journey eastward.

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Confirming the movement, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal validated the transition via a statement on X.

Providing an "Update on Indian shipping operations," the Minister noted that the “Indian-flagged vessel JAG VIKRAM, navigated by 24 Indian crew members, successfully sailed out of the Persian Gulf region on April 11, 2026.”

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The LPG carrier, which is managed by the Mumbai-based Great Eastern Shipping Company, one of India's leading maritime firms, is currently transporting a cargo of 20,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.

Manned by a complement of 24 seafarers, the vessel is scheduled to reach Mumbai on April 15, 2026, according to the official statement.

This development underscores the critical nature of the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as the leading maritime route for these energy supplies.