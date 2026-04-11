Five F-16s Escort JD Vance's Boeing C-32A Into Islamabad For Iran Peace Talks | Stunning Visuals Inside

Islamabad: Pakistani F-16 fighter jets escorted the aircraft carrying US Vice President JD Vance into Islamabad, where the latter is slated to hold high-stakes talks with Iran, to find out a lasting solution to the war in the Middle East.

Visuals shared across social media showed five Pakistan Air Force F-16s accompanying the US Air Force’s Boeing C-32A as it entered Pakistani airspace, before landing at the Nur Khan Airbase near Islamabad.

The jets flying in formation to escort Vance showcased how the Pakistan Air Force has prioritised these talks and the importance it attaches to safeguarding high-profile delegates coming from two warring nations.

Vance has landed at Islamabad, and is scheduled to meet an Iranian delegation later in the day, in what could mark the highest-level direct engagement between Washington and Tehran. He will be joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

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What The US And Iranian Sides Maintain

The two sides remain divided over the framework for negotiations. The Trump administration has reportedly proposed a 15-point plan that includes Iran giving up its highly enriched uranium stockpile and accepting limits on its military capabilities.

Tehran, in response, has put forward a 10-point proposal that calls for war reparations and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

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Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are also gaining traction on another front, with Lebanon and Israel preparing for talks next week.

Tehran's ‘Red Lines’

Ahead of the Islamabad meeting, Iran has conveyed its key “red lines” to Pakistan’s leadership. According to Iranian state media, these include firm positions on the Strait of Hormuz, demands for war reparations, the release of blocked assets, and a broader ceasefire across the region.