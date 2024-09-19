Published 14:36 IST, September 19th 2024
First Person Convicted Under Hong Kong's New Security Law Sentenced to 14 Months in Prison
The first person convicted under a tough new Hong Kong national security law was sentenced to 14 months in prison for wearing a T-shirt with a protest slogan.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
First person convicted under Hong Kong's new security law | Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:36 IST, September 19th 2024