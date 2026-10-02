'Five To Ten Seconds From Dying': Israeli Dentist Details Heroic Cockpit Struggle To Save FlyDubai Pilot Capt Smit Machchhar



"Once he had been subdued, caught, he didn't resist," Musaev noted.



Shifting his focus to the flight deck, Dr. Musaev administered emergency medical treatment to Captain Machchhar, applying direct pressure to stem profuse bleeding from wounds sustained to the head, neck, and hands.



"Everything will be good," Musaev recalled telling the pilot. "He said to me, 'Help me, please. Help me, please. I don't want to die here.'"



Reflecting on the terrifying 40-minute ordeal after landing in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Musaev shared the sheer scale of the near-tragedy with ABC News, choking up as he asked, “Do you understand we were five to ten seconds from dying?”



Captain Machchhar received initial medical care locally before being transferred to a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, where the Indian consulate confirmed his steady recovery.

Expressing profound admiration for the injured commander, Dr. Musaev stated his hope to reunite with Captain Machchhar to express personal gratitude for saving the lives of everyone on board despite his grievous injuries.



"We'll say thank you very much for all," Musaev told ABC News, emphasising that weathering the crisis was a collective effort.



Following this mid-air security breach, further details regarding the heroics of the Indian captain and ongoing international investigations have emerged. The service was nearing Israeli airspace when the co-pilot allegedly assaulted the flight captain with a knife and sought to down the aircraft, according to statements given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to CBS News. The captain managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry, while two non-duty aviators present onboard successfully assumed control of the plane for its emergency touchdown in Tabuk.



The identity of the flight's co-pilot has not yet been publicly disclosed, though an Omani official verified to CBS News that the assailant was born in Oman and possesses Omani citizenship, even though Muscat has not formally acknowledged his citizenship publicly. Detailing the harrowing moments inside the cockpit, Prime Minister Netanyahu revealed to Fox and Friends that crew members had to use earphone cords and plastic cuffs to restrain the attacker.



“He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew, 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane,” Netanyahu said, earlier characterising the episode to CBS News as looking “like a suicide attempt.”



Adding further perspective, David Mencer, a spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister, disclosed during an appearance on Fox News' daily news programme "The Story" that Netanyahu obtained a detailed testimony from a passenger who entered the cockpit alongside flight attendants.



“That pilot wasn't sitting in the pilot's chair,” Mencer said. “He was standing over the controls. He was using his feet to destroy the controls of the aircraft while he was attacking that Indian pilot.” Mencer added, “His objective was to bring down that airplane.”



During conversations with Fox News, Netanyahu also stated that “personal information” collated through ongoing interrogations led Israeli authorities to deduce that the co-pilot “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination.” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz previously characterised the occurrence as “an attempted jihadist terror attack,” labelling the co-pilot a “terrorist.”



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump intimated that the co-pilot could have connections to Tehran, remarking that this assessment was “based on what I'm hearing.”



“We're working on it right now,” Mr. Trump said. “They're being very open with us. I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes. But we're working on it right now.”



His remarks exceeded assertions made by Netanyahu, who informed Fox that it remained “too early to say” whether Iranian involvement existed. An Israeli security official informed CBS News that investigators are examining whether the occurrence could represent an attempted September 11-style strike, alongside probing if the perpetrator acted independently. Netanyahu has previously cautioned regarding mounting security hazards targeting Israel and its assets amidst ongoing campaigns against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.