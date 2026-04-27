'F**king Awesome': UFC CEO Dana White's Bizarre Reaction To White House Gala Shooting Goes Viral | VIDEO

Washington DC: Dana White, who is the CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), gave an extremely blunt and controversial reaction to the horrific shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night. White was among the high-profile guests who were present at the Washington Hilton Hotel along with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Dana White, who was seated at the head table near US President Donald Trump at the gala dinner, said that he refused to take cover when gunshots rang out at the event, calling the chaotic scene “f**king awesome.”

"It started to get noisy. Tables started getting flipped over, guys running with guns and they were screaming, 'Get down!'. I didn't get down. It was f***g awesome and I literally took every minute of it in," White said.

He added that he believed the shooter may have been near his table, saying, “I thought the shooter was over by us or something.”

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Dana White's Calm Reaction During Chaos

Dana White sitting calmly during shooting

Dana White was seated at the head table where Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt were also seated. A dramatic video from the time when the shooting taking place revealed the UFC CEO's calm reaction during the chaotic scene that unfolded at the venue as soon as the firing started.

Dana White sitting calmly during shooting

People were scrambling here and there in panic , ducking and trying to shield themselves under tables as "Get down!" and "Stay down!" screams echoed throughout. In stark contrast to the chaos, Dana White appeared remarkably calm, sitting on his place.

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Among those visibly traumatized was Erika Kirk, the widow of political activist Charlie Kirk, who was rushed from the building in tears. She was clearly distraught during the evacuation, audibly pleading, “I just want to go home. I just want to go home." Notably, her husband was assassinated last year at a public event.

Erika Kirk in tears while being evacuated from the venue