Mysterious X Account's 2023 'Cole Allen' Tweet Goes Viral, Sparks Conspiracy Theories After White House Gala Shooting

Washington DC: A strange and unsettling X account, which has been dormant for over two years, is going viral on social media following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) gala dinner on Saturday. The account has a bizarre connection to Cole Allen, the shooter who opened fire, in a suspected assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump.

Here is why the X account is taking the internet by the storm:

The X account, @HenryMa79561893, was created in December 2023 by a man apparently named Henry Martinez. Since its creation, it has made only a single post, reading, "Cole Allen". The post was made on December 22, 2023, before the account went completely silent.

The account, with Pepe the Frog profile image, has no bio and no activity for over two years. Following the news of the shooting at the WHCA event, this dormant account was unearthed, with the post accumulating millions of views in mere hours.

Advertisement

Netizens are connecting the post to 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who tore past the high-level security and opened fire while President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump were at the gala with several other high-profile guests at Washington Hilton hotel. He was apprehended by US Secret Service.

Conspiracy Theories

The lone post on the X account with no context, background or explanation has attracted several conspiracy theories.

Advertisement

Internet sleuths have noticed that a 2014 NASA research paper listed an author named "Henry Martinez", the same name tied to the X account.

Notably, Cole Allen had interned at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2014. This fuelled speculation that the two may have been connected. However, no verified link between the account and the suspect has been established, and authorities have not indicated any foreknowledge of the attack.

'WHO ARE YOU?': Netizens Go Gaga Over Identity of Henry Martinez

Netizens have been trying to uncover who is Henry Martinez and did he have any knowledge of the attack two years ago. A man asked, “YOU WERE IN A TIME MACHINE STUDY?!?! WHO THE F**K ARE YOU?”

Users share memes as uncertainty looms over the X account