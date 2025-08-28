Florida Deploys Robot Rabbits To Lure And Capture Invasive Burmese Pythons In Everglades

It's the latest effort by the South Florida Water Management District to eliminate as many pythons as possible from the Everglades, where they are decimating native species with their voracious appetites. In Everglades National Park, officials say the snakes have eliminated 95% of small mammals as well as birds.

The water district and University of Florida researchers deployed 120 robot rabbits this summer as an experiment. Previously, there was an effort to use live rabbits are snake lures, but that became too expensive and time-consuming, Kirkland said. They look, move, and even smell like the kind of furry Everglades marsh rabbit a Burmese python would love to eat. But these bunnies are robots meant to lure the giant invasive snakes out of their hiding spots.

The robots are simple toy rabbits, retrofitted to have a heat signature, a diffuse bunny smell, and natural movement. They are powered by solar panels and can be switched on and off remotely. They are placed in small pens monitored by a video camera that sends out a signal when a python is nearby. The total cost per robot rabbit is about $4,000, financed by the water district, he added.

Pythons are not native to Florida, but through escapes and people releasing overgrown pets, they have become established in the Everglades. A female python can lay between 50 and 100 eggs at a time, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Finding definite estimates of the number of pythons in Florida is not easy. The U.S. Geological Survey recently reported a ballpark number of “tens of thousands.” Other official estimates run as high as 300,000 snakes.