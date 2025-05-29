Woman Bangs Child's Head Into Plane Window For Calling Her 'Fat Ms Piggy'

Florida: A woman named Kristy L. Crampton was taken into custody on Monday, May 26, for allegedly banging a child's head against an airplane window. The incident reportedly occurred after the child attempted to body shame her and engaged in name-calling, referring to her as ‘fat’ and ‘Miss Piggy.

The 46-year-old woman, arrested in Florida, has been reportedly charged with 'cruelty toward a child' by abuse and without great bodily harm.

Why did the woman attack?

An affidavit reveals that the incident took place on a flight leaving from Orlando-Sanford International Airport to reach Maryland.

Before the flight took off, law enforcement was called following a disturbance and Crampton and several others were voluntarily removed from the flight. Officers from Sanford Airport Police responded to the scene immediately.

Interviews with the police reveal details about the incident. Both the victim and the assailant were traveling to Disneyland. Crampton told the police that the child had been rude to her during their trip to Disney and continued to be disrespectful on the plane.

According to Crampton, she argued with the boy when he called her 'fat' and 'Miss Piggy.' She then decided to take his phone away, which angered the boy.

The child then purportedly pushed Crampton's arm off the armrest twice, which caused her to smack him in retaliation.

The boy admitted to the police that he was angry at the woman for taking his phone away and that he pushed her arm off the armrest because she was ‘taking up too much space.’

What did the witnesses say?

Two witnesses on the flight have revealed some shocking details regarding the violent act.

One of the witnesses said that they saw Crampton hitting the boy with her fist and then a water bottle. The witness even wrote in his statement that the “woman was not correcting the child, she was abusing him, whipping the s*** out of the kid.”

The second witness vouched for Crampton's statement and said they saw the boy calling her 'fat' and saying that 'she could not fit in the seat.' The boy kept repeating himself until Crampton said ‘she hates him.’

Strict action against the assailant

Based on the statements given by the victim, assailant, and witnesses, the police decided that Crampton's actions “went far and beyond typical disciplinary actions.”