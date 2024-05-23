Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 13:46 IST
Flower Moon 2024: When And Where To Witness The Spectacle
The "Flower Moon," the fifth full moon of 2024, will brighten the evening sky as it appears in the east while the sun sets in the west.
- World News
- 1 min read
Internationally Celebrated 'Flower Moon' is one of the most popular names for the full moon of May. Full moon of May reflects Ancient Traditions and Seasonal Essence in Northern Hemisphere"
The Flower Moon will arrive on May 23, 2024 at 9:53 p.m. E.T. The full moon of May was aptly named the Flower Moon, symbolizing prosperity and growth.
This full moon marks the fifth in the series of 12 full moons that will illuminate the skies in 2024, appearing round and radiant.
How to get the best view of the Flower Moon
According to the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics, and Electronics (INAOE), the optimal time to observe the Flower Moon in 2024 will be after 2:10 AM Eastern Time. This is when the night sky is at its darkest, providing the best conditions for moon gazing.
Moon Phases in May 2024
May 1, 2024: Last Quarter
May 8, 2024: New Moon
May 15, 2024: First Quarter
May 23, 2024: Full Moon
May 30, 2024: Last Quarter
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 13:16 IST