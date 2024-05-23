Advertisement

Internationally Celebrated 'Flower Moon' is one of the most popular names for the full moon of May. Full moon of May reflects Ancient Traditions and Seasonal Essence in Northern Hemisphere"

The Flower Moon will arrive on May 23, 2024 at 9:53 p.m. E.T. The full moon of May was aptly named the Flower Moon, symbolizing prosperity and growth.

This full moon marks the fifth in the series of 12 full moons that will illuminate the skies in 2024, appearing round and radiant.

How to get the best view of the Flower Moon

According to the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics, and Electronics (INAOE), the optimal time to observe the Flower Moon in 2024 will be after 2:10 AM Eastern Time. This is when the night sky is at its darkest, providing the best conditions for moon gazing.

Moon Phases in May 2024

May 1, 2024: Last Quarter

May 8, 2024: New Moon

May 15, 2024: First Quarter

May 23, 2024: Full Moon

May 30, 2024: Last Quarter