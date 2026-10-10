Flydubai Co-Pilot Planned 9/11-Style Suicide Attack on Tel Aviv Airport, Wanted to Cause Maximum Casualties: UAE

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi on Friday (local time) said an investigation into the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 revealed that the aircraft's Omani co-pilot had allegedly planned a terrorist attack to seize control of the plane and crash it into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, with the aim of causing maximum casualties, according to UAE state news agency WAM.

UAE Attorney-General said the 29-year-old suspect had begun carrying out the alleged plot during a flight scheduled to travel from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. According to WAM, the investigation traced the suspect's ideological and professional background and found that signs of his alleged radicalisation first emerged in 2017, when he was studying in Australia. During that period, he was influenced by extremist literature and online content glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks.

The Attorney-General said the suspect subsequently adopted ideas advocating violence and terrorism and drew inspiration from the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States. The idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft had become firmly established in his thinking, according to his confession, as reported by WAM.

The suspect reportedly said his decision to pursue a career in aviation was linked to this objective. Al Shamsi said the suspect had worked for several airlines during his professional career, including Oman Air from 2020 to 2024 and Royal Air Maroc in early 2025, before joining flydubai in January 2026.

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The investigation found that the suspect had used two previous flights to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the route and airport before allegedly attempting to execute the plot during his third flight on September 30.

According to WAM, the suspect admitted that, while studying in Melbourne, Australia, he regularly attended a mosque affiliated with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), where he became acquainted with individuals associated with a centre known as "My Centre". He claimed the centre was managed by a Lebanese man known as "Abu Hamza" and allegedly received support from an association linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

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Investigators also found that the suspect had prepared himself psychologically and physically for the alleged attack by consuming material promoting terrorism and training in boxing under a private coach. The investigation examined recruitment procedures followed by flydubai and found that the suspect had met the professional and security requirements, including possessing a pilot's licence, providing a certificate of good conduct and completing the required checks. However, these procedures had not revealed indications of his alleged extremist views or plans, WAM reported.

On the day of the incident, the suspect allegedly surprised the aircraft's captain inside the cockpit and attacked him with an emergency axe. The captain resisted and attempted to call for assistance.

A pilot assigned to the return flight, who was also aboard the aircraft, noticed the cockpit door opening and closing repeatedly in an unusual manner. He approached the cockpit and entered using the access code, where he witnessed the attack. The pilot intervened with the help of a cabin crew member and several passengers, who rescued the injured captain and restrained the suspect. Meanwhile, the return-flight captain and his co-pilot regained control of the aircraft, diverted its route and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The Attorney-General said the suspect had provided a detailed confession in the presence of his lawyer and with the legally prescribed safeguards in place. He outlined his motives and the stages of planning and execution, admitting that he had acted alone. However, investigators are continuing to verify his claim and examine the possible involvement of accomplices or other connections, WAM reported.

The Public Prosecution has also heard statements from the aircraft's captain, the return-flight pilot, his co-pilot and crew members. A forensic medical report found that the captain had sustained recent injuries to the head, a vital and potentially fatal area. The injuries were consistent with those caused by an implement resembling an emergency axe and matched the timing of the incident, according to WAM.