Flying To UK? 625 Flights Cancelled After Major Air Traffic Control Failure

New Delhi: Air travel across the United Kingdom was thrown into severe disruption on Tuesday after a technical failure in the country's air traffic control system affected operations at several major airports, leaving hundreds of flights cancelled and thousands of passengers facing delays.

According to FlightRadar24, 625 flights had been canceled, with the number continuing to rise as disruptions impacted airline schedules nationwide. EasyJet with 218 cancelations, followed by British Airways with 132, KLM with 37, Ryanair with 41, and Eurowings with 22.

The interruption was reported at major airports such as Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, and Stansted, with the consequences extending across Europe. Flight-tracking data indicated that the situation could deteriorate if delayed aircraft and crews put further strain on succeeding services.

What Went Wrong With The UK Air Traffic System?

The disruption was caused by a technical issue in the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) flight processing system, which manages air traffic in the United Kingdom.

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NATS initially stated that it was looking into a technical issue that was disrupting flight departures. The organization later verified that the issue was with its flight processing system and that engineers were attempting to restore regular operations.

Following the implementation of a repair, NATS reported that the system had begun to recover. However, due to the backlog created during the outage, it was projected that returning flights to their regular schedules would take much longer.

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Importantly, the technical breakdown did not completely shut down UK airspace. Flights continued to operate, however due to the reduced processing capacity, departures had to be restricted or delayed in order to maintain air traffic safety requirements.

The incident also triggered a chain reaction throughout the aviation network. When aircraft and crew members are left in the wrong positions, delays in one service might effect multiple subsequent flights, resulting in disruption even after the original technical fault has been resolved.

NATS cautioned that the ripple effects could extend for several hours and possibly into Wednesday.

Heathrow, Gatwick Among Worst Hit; India-UK Flights Affected

Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, and London City airports were among those who experienced substantial inconvenience. Manchester, Birmingham, Luton, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Aberdeen were all affected.

Approximately 100 planes were canceled at Heathrow, with hundreds more delayed, according to flight-tracking data reported by Reuters. Gatwick too had hundreds of delays.

Manchester and Stansted airports were among those affected by the Manchester Airports Group, with East Midlands Airport also experiencing inconvenience. The influence was not limited to British airports. Some arriving planes were diverted to airports around Europe, including Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, and Düsseldorf.

The inconvenience also impacted customers traveling between India and the United Kingdom, notably those going through Heathrow. The London airport is an important center for India-UK travel, with airlines like Air India and British Airways connecting London to various Indian towns.

The status of individual India-bound and UK-bound flights fluctuated throughout the day, making live checks especially crucial for passengers. Before leaving for the airport, passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline. Heathrow also warned travelers not to arrive at the airport until their flight was confirmed.

Airlines Hit Out As Recovery Could Stretch Into Wednesday

NATS apologized to passengers and stated that it had implemented a fix while working with airlines and airports to restore disrupted schedules. However, the recovery was predicted to occur gradually. Airlines had to deal not just with canceled flights, but also with aircraft, personnel, and passengers being rerouted throughout the network.

Airlines also reacted strongly to the situation. Ryanair stated over 65,000 passengers had been affected and called for NATS CEO Martin Rolfe to quit. The airline said that the incident demonstrated that significant lessons had not been learned from previous mishaps.

Wizz Air also criticized NATS, claiming that persistent issues at a crucial national infrastructure provider were unacceptable. British Airways stated that the disruption was beyond its control and that it was attempting to assist passengers impacted by the event. EasyJet claimed the technical issue was also causing delays elsewhere throughout Europe.