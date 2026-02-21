'Fools And Lapdogs': Trump Targets Justices After Tariffs Ruling, Calls Verdict 'Deeply Disappointing'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out against the six Supreme Court justices who ruled against his administration’s sweeping global tariffs. Addressing reporters at the White House hours after the verdict, Trump said that he ruling "deeply disappointing."

Trump said he was “ashamed” of certain justices who joined the majority opinion, alleging they had failed to act in the country’s interest. He described them as “fools” and “lap dogs” for what he termed “RINOs and radical left Democrats,” using the acronym for “Republicans in Name Only.”

"I'm ashamed of certain members of the court. Absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," he said, adding that he finds them "very unpatriotic and disloyal" to the Constitution.

The court ruled that the administration had exceeded its authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by imposing broad import duties on trading partners. The majority held that the 1977 law does not grant the president the power to levy sweeping tariffs, authority that the Constitution assigns to Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and the court’s three liberal members: Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In dissent, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh sided with the administration’s broader interpretation of emergency powers.

Trump thanked the three dissenting justices for what he called their “strength and wisdom."

When asked about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, who were nominated by him during his first term and who were also a part of the majority, Trump said, “I think it’s an embarrassment to their families, if you want to know the truth, the two of them.”

He further alleged, without providing evidence, that the court had been influenced by “foreign interests.” When pressed by reporters to clarify the claim, the US President declined to elaborate.

Despite the setback, Trump insisted that tariffs would remain central to his trade strategy. He said the ruling addressed only the use of IEEPA and that he would sign an executive order invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a 10 per cent global tariff.