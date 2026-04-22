'For Me, Ethics Weigh More Than Position': Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung Resigns

Kathmandu: Sudan Gurung on Wednesday resigned from the post of Nepal's Home Minister, citing moral responsibility amid an investigation against him over alleged links with businessman Deepak Bhatta, who is under scrutiny for money laundering offences.

Announcing his resignation in a post on Facebook, Gurung said that he had been “working honestly” as the Home Minister but recently questions have been raised against him over his investments, including his shares.

Stressing that for him, public trust and ethics matter more than holding the ministerial position, the 38-year-old said, "For me, ethics hold more weight than any position, and there is no power greater than public trust. The Gen Z movement that is rising in the country today demanding good governance, transparency, and accountability has also given the same message: public life should be clean, and leadership should be responsible."

The leader, who had not held the post for even one month, said he is stepping down to ensure that investigations in the case related to him can be conducted in a fair manner, without any conflict of interest.

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