'For Your Own Safety': Trump Advices Iranian Soccer Team To Skip 2026 World Cup Amid War

'For Your Own Safety': Trump Stresses Iranian Soccer Team Should Not Attend World Cup | Image: AP

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday stated that the Iranian men's soccer team is welcome to participate in the 2026 World Cup. However, he advised the team to skip the tournament for their own “life and safety”.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said, “The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”