Russian Forces Have Entered Central Ukraine For The First Time, Claims Moscow

An explosion is seen after a Russian air strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Image: AP

Russian military officials reportedly announced on June 8, 2025, that their troops have crossed into Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, a central area rich in resources, marking a potential escalation in the ongoing conflict. However, Ukrainian authorities have firmly rejected these claims, calling them false and part of Russia’s disinformation campaign. The situation remains unclear. This development could signal new challenges for Ukraine’s already strained defenses.

Here is What You Need to Know

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, units from the 90th Tank Division have advanced from the Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk into Dnipropetrovsk, a region that has been a strategic target for months. The ministry stated that its forces crossed the administrative border, suggesting a significant push into central Ukraine.

This claim, if true, would mark the first time Russian troops have entered this key industrial and agricultural hub during the conflict. However, the scale and objectives of this alleged advance remain uncertain. Independent verification of battlefield developments is challenging due to the chaotic nature of the war and limited access to frontline areas.

Ukraine’s Denial and Counterclaims

Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Khortytsia forces, which oversees the defense of the region, dismissed Russia’s claims as propaganda. “The Russians are constantly spreading false information that they have entered the Dnipropetrovsk region from the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, but (in neither place) is this information true,” Trehubov told CNN. Ukrainian officials argue that Russia’s announcements are intended to sow confusion and weaken morale among Ukrainian troops and civilians.

Ukraine’s military has reported intense fighting along the Pokrovsk axis, a critical frontline in Donetsk, where Russian forces have been pressing hard in recent months. Despite these pressures, Kyiv insists its defenses in the area remain intact, and no breach into Dnipropetrovsk has occurred.

Why Dnipropetrovsk Matters