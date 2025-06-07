Watch: Explosive Video Shows Russia’s Massive 400-Drone, 40-Missile Strike on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described it as one of the largest attacks since the war began. | Image: X

Russia has launched its biggest attack on Ukraine since the war began three years ago. More than 400 drones and 40 missiles were fired at cities across the country. The attack came just days after Ukraine carried out Operation Spiderweb, a strike that damaged Russian missile launchers.

The assault lasted several hours and hit nine regions, including Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, and Chernihiv. Videos from the attack show loud explosions and fire lighting up the night sky.

At Least Six Killed, Dozens Injured

The attack caused many casualties. At least six people were killed, including three firefighters in Kyiv, two civilians in Lutsk, and one person in Chernihiv, according to Ukraine’s emergency services. Around 80 people were injured, and some are still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media, “Over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles were launched by the Russians. Rescue work is still going on across different cities.”

Ukraine Shoots Down Some Missiles and Drones

Ukraine’s air force said it managed to shoot down about 30 missiles and 200 drones, but many still got through and caused heavy damage. The attack targeted important infrastructure, homes, and emergency services.

President Zelensky said the world needs to take a stronger stand against Russia’s attacks. “Not everyone is speaking out against these strikes. This is what Putin is taking advantage of,” he said.

Russia Says It Was a Response to Ukrainian Attack

Russia said the strikes were revenge for Operation Spiderweb, where Ukraine hit Russian military bases and cruise missile carriers. Russia's defense ministry called Ukraine’s earlier action a “terrorist attack” and said its missile strikes were a response.

Zelensky Calls for Peace and Global Support

President Zelensky called on the international community to stand together and pressure Russia to stop the war. He said the world must act quickly to secure a ceasefire, ensure peace, and protect innocent lives.

“This attack shows that Russia wants to break the unity of the world,” Zelensky said. “We need stronger diplomacy and real action to stop these attacks.”