Former Bangladesh Education Minister Slams Tribunal Verdict, Calls Trial “A Complete Farce”

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury has sharply criticised the tribunal verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, calling the entire judicial process “illegal, biased, and orchestrated for political ends.” In a strong statement, he alleged that Hasina was denied fair representation and that the proceedings were rushed to secure a conviction ahead of the upcoming national elections.

Chowdhury claimed that several senior lawyers who were scheduled to appear on Hasina’s behalf were not allowed to represent her. “There was no representation made by Sheikh Hasina. When you don’t have leader representation, how can you call this a fair trial?” he asked, adding that the trial had been “fast-tracked only to deliver a predetermined outcome.”

He questioned the authenticity of an alleged audio transcript attributed to Hasina, calling it baseless and unverified. “Where is this audio transcript coming from? Where are they collecting it from? There is no source to this script,” he said, accusing the tribunal of relying on questionable material to justify its ruling. “They have to use something in self-defence.”

According to Chowdhury, even security forces had internal guidelines stating that lethal weapons were not to be used, contradicting accusations made against Hasina. He insisted that the trial on charges of crimes against humanity and genocide lacked legal grounding. “If you have to prove genocide, then you have to prove that targeted orders were issued from the top. This is an illegal trial,” he asserted.

Advertisement

He argued that the mass protests preceding the tribunal case were mischaracterised. “The protest was not about corruption; it was about job loss. You cannot mix these two,” he said.

Chowdhury accused the interim government of pushing the country toward instability. “This interim regime has taken the country to the brink of civil war. They want more chaos, more violence. They wanted to cleanse us,” he alleged, calling the government’s credibility “completely lost.”

Advertisement

On the future course of action for the Awami League, Chowdhury said the party’s options were limited. “The only option left for us is to protest,” he declared. He also revealed that the party has already filed an application with the International Criminal Court against the current government, led by Muhammad Yunus. “This is not a straightforward matter; it is a long process,” he added.

Chowdhury’s remarks underscore a deepening political divide in Bangladesh, as the fallout from the tribunal verdict continues to stir controversy and stir fresh tensions across the country.