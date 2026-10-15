Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flags Minority Insecurity In Bangladesh Ahead Of Durga Puja

Dhaka: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed concern over the "deep sense of insecurity" among religious and ethnic minorities in the country in her message on Sharadiya Durgotsav, alleging continued attacks on minority communities, temples and homes since August 5, 2024, when her government was ousted following a student-led uprising.

In her Durga Puja message, Hasina said this year's celebrations were taking place amid concerns over the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities, citing reports of killings, vandalism of idols, attacks on temples and homes, property seizures, extortion, violence against women and intimidation.

"But it is with deep sorrow and pain that I must say that this year's Durgotsav has come at a time when a deep sense of insecurity prevails among the religious and ethnic minorities of Bangladesh, including the followers of the Sanatan faith," Hasina said.

"Since 5 August 2024, one incident after another of killings, persecution, vandalism of idols, attacks on temples and homes, seizure of property, extortion, violence against women and intimidation has continued to take place against minority communities across the country. This situation has become a cause of grave concern not only within the country but also internationally," she added.

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Her remarks come against the backdrop of reports of attacks on Hindu places of worship and vandalism of idols and Durga Puja pandals during last year's festival, alongside wider concerns over reported incidents of violence and atrocities against Hindus and other minorities since Hasina's ouster.

Emphasising Bangladesh's history of communal harmony, Hasina said the country's founding ideals envisaged equal rights, dignity and security for people of all religious communities.

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"Bangladesh is a land of communal harmony. The Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, dreamt of a Bangladesh where people of all religions and communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and Christians, would live with equal rights, dignity and security," she said.

"Through the great Liberation War, we established Bangladesh on the basis of that very ideal. Our Constitution recognises secularism, equality, human dignity and the right of every citizen to practise their religion freely," she added.

Hasina reiterated her longstanding position on religious coexistence, saying, "I have always said: religion belongs to each individual, but festivals belong to all. This country belongs to all of us."

The former Prime Minister also accused the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus of allowing an environment of impunity, which she alleged had emboldened those responsible for violence against minorities, political opponents and ordinary citizens.

"By protecting the perpetrators instead of ensuring justice for the victims, the rule of law has been weakened and the perpetrators of violence have been emboldened. As a result, minorities, political opponents and even ordinary citizens have been plunged into fear and insecurity," she said.

Hasina further alleged that attacks on Awami League offices, businesses and properties had continued alongside arrests, politically motivated cases and persecution of party leaders and supporters since August 2024.

She also raised concerns over the handling of cases involving alleged attacks on minority community members, questioning the lack of accountability and the treatment of those seeking protection for their communities.

"What kind of state system is this, where those accused of murder walk free, yet a religious leader remains in prison year after year for speaking about the rights and security of his own community?" Hasina asked.

She alleged that the absence of accountability had undermined confidence in state institutions and contributed to insecurity among minority communities.

In her message, Hasina reiterated the Awami League's stated commitment to protecting religious freedom and ensuring equal rights for minority communities, recalling that the party's 2024 election manifesto had pledged to establish a National Minority Commission and enact a Minority Protection Act.

She called on Awami League leaders, activists and supporters, as well as citizens who believe in communal harmony, to stand alongside Hindu communities and avoid provocations.

"To my Sanatan brothers and sisters, I want to say: you are not alone. This country is yours too. Despite a hundred adversities, the people of Bangladesh have stood beside one another in each other's festivals for ages. No communal force will be able to sever that thousand-year-old bond or take away your right to this soil," she said.

Hasina also stressed that the message of good triumphing over evil, central to Durga Puja, remained relevant to Bangladesh amid concerns over the security of minority communities.

"Come, let us rebuild a Bangladesh where no one will be deprived because of their religious identity, where puja will not have to be performed with temples under guard, where a mother will not have to worry about her child's safety because of their religious identity, and where the state will give every citizen equal dignity and security," she said.

Concluding her message, Hasina extended greetings to people celebrating Sharadiya Durgotsav and called for a Bangladesh founded on peace, communal harmony, human dignity and equal rights.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), in a statement, has described the arrangements for Sharadiya Durga Puja celebrations across the country under tight security provided by police, drones and political party leaders and activists as “saddening and unfortunate.”