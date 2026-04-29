Former FBI Chief James Comey Indicted for Allegedly Threatening Life of Trump

Washington DC: In an unprecedented legal turn that has sent shockwaves through the American political landscape, Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that a federal grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey on two felony counts related to threats against the life of the President of the United States.

In a stern press briefing, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasised that the Department of Justice would show no leniency, regardless of the defendant's former high-ranking status. The indictment, returned in the Eastern District of North Carolina, details two specific criminal counts stemming from an incident allegedly occurring on May 15, 2025.

Alleging that Comey knowingly and willfully made a threat to take the life of and inflict bodily harm upon the President. Alleging that Comey transmitted a communication containing a death threat against the President via interstate commerce (likely referring to digital or telephonic communication).

"Today, a grand jury sitting in the Eastern District of North Carolina returned an indictment against James Comey on two counts. The first count is that on or about May 15th of last year, he knowingly and willfully made a threat to take the life and to inflict bodily harm to the US President. Count two, same day, May 15th, 2025, the defendant, James Comey, knowingly and willfully transmitted in interstate commerce a communication that contained a threat to kill the US President," said Blanche.

Advertisement

"Threatening the life of the US President will never be tolerated by the Department of Justice," Blanche stated. “Both of these counts carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.”

The indictment marks a stunning fall from grace for the man who once led the nation's premier law enforcement agency. While the specific nature of the alleged threat, whether made in a public forum, a private message, or an intercepted call, has not yet been released to the public, the legal implications are massive.

Advertisement

According to CNN, the indictment stems from a photograph posted by Comey featuring seashells arranged in a manner interpreted by officials as "86 47", a phrase authorities allege signalled a threat against the 47th US President.

Court documents indicate that the charges include making a threat against the president and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. The grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina approved the indictment, where Comey allegedly took the photograph.

Comey responded to the charges in a video posted on his Substack account, maintaining his innocence. "I'm still innocent. I'm still not afraid," he said. “And I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let's go.”

The development comes weeks after Trump dismissed former Attorney General Pam Bondi, with Blanche, previously Trump's personal attorney, now leading the Department of Justice.

"While this case is unique, and this indictment stands out because of the name of the defendant, his alleged conduct is the same kind of conduct that we will never tolerate and that we will always investigate," Blanche said.

Earlier, then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had announced that Comey would be investigated by the Secret Service over what she described as a potential call for assassination. Comey was later questioned by agents in Washington, DC, regarding the incident, which reportedly took place in North Carolina.

Court records indicate that an arrest warrant has been issued, though it remains unclear whether Comey will be taken into custody or allowed to surrender voluntarily.