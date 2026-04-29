Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Predictions For Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry | All FAQs Answered

New Delhi: The weeks of fierce campaigning and political maneuvering will culminate tonight as West Bengal, the largest of the five polling regions, remains in the spotlight for its final phase of voting today (April 29). While the official results are slated for release on May 4, public attention has now shifted toward the exit poll predictions that will soon reveal the likely winners across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

Whether it is the fierce TMC-BJP rivalry in Bengal or the potential "Vijay factor" in Tamil Nadu, Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and his team are ready to navigate tonight’s exit poll storm, breaking down the projections that will redefine regional politics.

After a record-shattering turnout in the first phase, West Bengal enters its second and final phase of polling today. This round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

From live streaming platforms to social media feeds and traditional TV, we’ve compiled a full guide on how to catch the 2026 Exit Poll results as they break.

Advertisement

When will predictions surface

The Election Commission has established a strict timeframe prohibiting the publication of voter surveys. Under these guidelines, media outlets are barred from conducting or broadcasting exit polls from 7:00 am on April 9, 2026, until the restriction lifts at 6:30 pm on April 29, 2026.

Reinforcing the importance of the blackout, the Commission stated that legal repercussions for non-compliance include potential jail time of up to two years and financial penalties.

Advertisement

As per Election Commission rules, exit poll projections will be released after 6;30 pm on April 29.

Where to watch

Exit poll forecasts will be accessible through multiple mediums, from traditional TV news broadcasts to the digital sites and social media feeds of major polling agencies. Arnab Goswami and team stand ready to simplify the data as the 2026 exit poll storm hits tonight. You can watch the live updates for exit polls on



Republic World Website- https://www.republicworld.com/

Republic world YouTube Channel- https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld

Viewers can also tune into X Profile for latest news updates- https://x.com/republic

Leading agencies- including P-MARQ and Matrize, in collaboration with Republic- will also share exit poll updates.

FAQs About Exit Polls

What is exit polls

An exit poll serves as the first data-backed insight into the public's pulse, recorded the moment a vote is cast. These surveys, usually managed by private firms, analyze voter demographics to predict the likely winner. While they often set the narrative, they remain unofficial estimates until the final counting day.

Which States are covered in exit polls

In a massive data drop, the exit poll results for 824 constituencies spanning five regions- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry-will be made public at the same time.

Voter turnout in phase 1

West Bengal set a historic milestone during the first phase of voting with a turnout of 93.19%, the highest recorded since Independence. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu saw a robust 84.69% participation in its single-phase assembly election.

Data from the Election Commission further highlighted high engagement across other regions in early April: Puducherry led with 89.83%, followed closely by Assam at 85.38%, while Kerala recorded a turnout of 78.03%.

When is the counting?

The official counting of votes will take place on and results will be declared on May 4.

What EC rules say

Under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, the Election Commission prohibits the publication or broadcast of exit polls until 30 minutes after the conclusion of the final polling phase; for 2026, all projections are barred until 6:30 PM today, April 29.

West Bengal Phase 2 polls

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state's high-stakes corridors.

Despite the intense heat predicted for later in the day, voters, many of them women and first-timers, arrived early to exercise their franchise in what is being described as one of the most polarised and significant elections in Bengal's history.

The second round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The scale of this phase is massive, covering nearly half of the state's total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294). The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 1,64,35,627 and Female: 1,57,37,418 and Third Gender: 792)

1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the "Big Five" urban contests. The "VVIP" seat of Kolkata Bhabanipur Constituency - Mamata Banerjee (TMC) vs. Suvendu Adhikari (BJP). Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry is a high-profile star-studded battle.

To prevent a repeat of the violence that has historically marred Bengal polls, the Election Commission has turned the state into a virtual garrison. Approximately 2,321 to 2,500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are on the ground. 6,000 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) are on standby, and 100% webcasting is active in all 41,001 polling stations.

A massive team of 142 General Observers and 95 Police Observers (including the controversial Ajay Pal Sharma) are monitoring the process.

Prediction for Kerala, WB, Assam, Puducherry

The upcoming exit polls for the four regions highlight intense competition between seasoned incumbents and surging challengers. In West Bengal, the contest remains a high-stakes battle between Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the BJP led by Suvendu Adhikari, with projections suggesting a close fight as the ruling party relies on its welfare schemes to counter a rising opposition. Kerala is witnessing a neck-and-neck race between the LDF under Pinarayi Vijayan and the UDF led by V.D. Satheesan, with surveys indicating a potential shift toward the Congress-led alliance.

In Assam, the BJP-led NDA, headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma, appears to hold a strong advantage over the Congress-led "Maha Joti" (INC+), as the ruling alliance looks to secure a third consecutive term. Meanwhile, Puducherry presents a unique triangular contest where the AINRC-BJP alliance under N. Rangasamy faces a challenge from the Congress-DMK front and actor Vijay's TVK, which is making its debut and could play a decisive "spoiler" role in the final tally.

How was phase 1 polls in Bengal