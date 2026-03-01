Former Iran President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Killed In Israeli Strike: Report

Tehran: Former Iran President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has reportedly been killed in the Israeli airstrikes. As per reports, Ahmadinejad's close aides and bodyguards were also killed in the attack.

The former President is said to have been killed after the building in which he was present in Tehran was attacked by Israeli Air Force on Saturday. This comes after videos showing utter chaos and destruction in the aftermath an attack on Ahmadinejad's residence went viral on social media. The visuals showed fire and thick plumes of smoke emanating from the destroyed building as locals rushed on the road in panic.

Purported picture of destruction after attack on Ahmadinejad's residence

The bodyguards killed in the attack are said to be members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

This comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was declared dead following an airstrike on his residence on Saturday. The 86-year-old had been Iran’s supreme leader since 1989 and remained one of the most powerful figures in West Asia. His death has set in motion succession mechanisms, a 40-day mourning period, and fresh uncertainty over Iran’s political direction.

Who Was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad?

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad served as the President of Iran from 2005 to 2013.

