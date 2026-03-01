The Saturday Irony: Khamenei Once Survived An Assassination Attempt On A Saturday

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled the country for nearly four decades, was killed in an US-Israel strike on Saturday, marking one of the most consequential moments in the Islamic Republic’s history. In a striking coincidence, Khamenei had survived an assassination attempt on a Saturday in 1981, only to die on another Saturday in 2026.

Khamenei, 86, had been Iran’s supreme leader since 1989 and remained one of the most powerful figures in West Asia. His death has set in motion succession mechanisms, a 40-day mourning period, and fresh uncertainty over Iran’s political direction.

In 1981, Khamenei was elected as the President of Iran and went on to serve two consecutive terms until 1989. That same year, he survived a bombing attempt during a public event, an attack that permanently damaged his right arm. The attempt took place on a Saturday, a detail that has resurfaced in public memory following his death.

