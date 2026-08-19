Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Sister Noreen Meets Him at Adiala Jail After 9 Months

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, met him at Adiala Jail on Tuesday after a gap of around nine months, following the Pakistani Supreme Court's order allowing weekly meetings between the former Prime Minister and his family, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, this meeting lasted approximately 15 minutes. Noreen briefed Imran about the Supreme Court's order regarding his transfer to Islamabad's Shifa Hospital, enquired about his health, and discussed some ongoing legal matters with him.

After the meeting, Noreen confirmed that she had met Imran but did not speak to the media, in line with an assurance given before the court, the report said. She later left Adiala Jail along with her sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

The Express Tribune reported that Imran also met his wife, Bushra Bibi, with their meeting lasting around 30-35 minutes. Earlier, Bushra Bibi met her daughter, Mubashra Sheikh, and sister-in-law Mehrunnnisa. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Aleema expressed happiness over the Supreme Court order.

"Words cannot describe how happy I am about the meeting. I cannot even imagine where I would have got sweets from. I have appeared before the ATC Rawalpindi from the Supreme Court," she added. Asked whether she had received any indication that circumstances were changing, Aleema said, "Where are we supposed to get any indication from? Do you mean this meeting? Yes, something has happened together, but we are still uncertain."

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According to The Express Tribune, Noreen was among Imran's three sisters who reached the Dahgal checkpoint on the road leading to Adiala Jail following the court's order. Police initially stopped Aleema, Dr Uzma, and Noreen at the checkpoint but later allowed only Noreen to proceed towards the prison.

The development came after a three-member Pakistani Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, directed the government earlier in the day to facilitate weekly meetings between Imran and his family amid concerns over his health. The court was hearing petitions concerning the PTI founder's access to his sisters and personal physicians, as well as his medical condition.

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The order followed a medical board report and a report by the Adiala Jail superintendent submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday. The reports recommended more frequent meetings between Imran and his immediate family and spouse to help manage his blood pressure and anxiety, highlighting concerns over the former premier's blood pressure.

The Supreme Court allowed the meetings subject to PTI representatives refraining from political activity or media engagement after seeing Imran, a condition the party said it would follow. Justice Waheed stressed that access to family could not be treated as a favour, describing the meetings as a fundamental right rather than a concession.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi welcomed the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision. In a post on X on Tuesday, he said, "The Supreme Court's just decision to immediately transfer Imran Khan to the hospital for a check-up and treatment in the presence of his family and personal doctors is commendable. It is hoped that its implementation will begin at the earliest."

Afridi said official reports on Imran's health condition showed how his health had deteriorated in jail. He said, "Official reports on Imran Khan's health condition reveal how his health deteriorated in jail--this decision should have been made back in February, when we have been continuously demanding his hospital transfer, check-up, and treatment under the supervision of his personal physicians."

He said PTI would not politicise Imran's health in line with the court's decision, while also expressing hope that the judiciary would be respected by all sides. He added, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will not engage in any politics over Imran Khan's health in accordance with the judiciary's decision. We too hope that due regard and respect for the judiciary will be maintained from the other side as well."

Afridi further said that implementation of the Supreme Court's decision was the judges' responsibility. "Ensuring implementation of the Supreme Court's decision is the judges' responsibility, and it is hoped that they will fulfill their duty, insha'Allah," he added. Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 until he was ousted through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022, has been incarcerated since 2023 following convictions in several cases, including graft charges and the alleged disclosure of official secrets.

Khan and his political aides have consistently maintained that the legal proceedings are politically motivated to block his political return. Following his removal, Khan led nationwide rallies alleging that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration conspired with Pakistan's military establishment and Washington to remove him. The Pakistani administration subsequently launched a crackdown against the PTI leadership and supporters, barring the party from participating in the 2024 general elections.