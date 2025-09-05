Former President Joe Biden Undergoes Surgery To Remove Skin Cancer Lesions From Forehead

Washington: Former US President Joe Biden has undergone surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, his spokesperson Kelly Scully confirmed. The procedure, known as Mohs surgery, involves cutting away skin until no evidence of cancer remains. The latest update on Biden's health came after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones in May. Kelly Scully, Biden's spokesperson, provided clarification after images showing President Biden with a visible scar on his forehead circulated on social media, revealing he had recently undergone Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer lesions.

As per reports, a video published by a foreign media captured Joe Biden leaving church in Delaware with a noticeable scar on his forehead.

The Biden family has been no stranger to cancer, having faced numerous health challenges over the years. Biden's son Beau succumbed to a brain tumour, while his wife Jill had two cancerous lesions removed. In 2022, during his presidency, In fact, Jill Biden underwent a successful procedure to remove three lesions from her face, with doctors assuring a zero to one percent chance of the cancer returning.

"She's doing really well…..She was under a long time, for five hours, because of what they were doing... [removing] what they thought might be cancerous," Biden had shared, updating the public on his wife's recovery.

Biden's Health History

The recent surgery on Biden's forehead adds to his medical history, which includes a diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones in May. At the time, Biden took to social media to share his thoughts, writing, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places." Two years ago, while still in the presidency, Biden had a lesion removed from his chest, diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

Mohs surgery, the procedure used to treat Biden's skin cancer, is a precise technique that involves removing skin layer by layer to ensure all cancerous cells are eliminated while preserving healthy tissue. The procedure is particularly effective for skin cancers in sensitive or cosmetically sensitive areas.