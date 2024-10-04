sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:54 IST, October 4th 2024

Former US President Barack Obama To Campaign With Harris In Key Swing States Next Week

Former US President Barack Obama is planning to hit key swing states to boost Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign for the White House

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kamala Harris and Barack Obama
Barack Obama to campaign for Kamala Harris in key swing states next week | Image: Kamala Harris' X Account
23:54 IST, October 4th 2024