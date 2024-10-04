Published 23:54 IST, October 4th 2024
Former US President Barack Obama To Campaign With Harris In Key Swing States Next Week
Former US President Barack Obama is planning to hit key swing states to boost Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign for the White House
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Barack Obama to campaign for Kamala Harris in key swing states next week | Image: Kamala Harris' X Account
