Four Dead and Eight Wounded After Gunman Opens Fire in Southern Turkish City of Mersin

A massive police manhunt is underway in southern Turkey after a gunman opened fire across multiple locations in the city of Mersin on Monday, killing at least four people and wounding eight others.

According to reports from the private news agencies, the deadly rampage began when the unidentified assailant opened fire inside a restaurant, killing at least two people on the scene. The attacker then targeted individuals in separate locations nearby, claiming two more lives before fleeing the area by car.

Law enforcement officials have launched a large-scale operation to locate and apprehend the suspect. Police units, backed by helicopter surveillance, have cordoned off key areas of the district as they track the assailant's escape route. No motive has yet been established for the shootings, and emergency services continue to treat the eight wounded victims at local hospitals.

This is a developing story.

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