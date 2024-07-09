Published 17:26 IST, July 9th 2024
Four Indian-Americans Arrested For Allegedly Running Human Trafficking Racket In Texas
The Princeton Police Department released details of an investigation that led to four people being arrested after 15 women were found inside the home as alleged victims of human labour trafficking, news portal Fox4News.com said on Monday night.
Press Trust Of India
Four Indian-Americans Arrested For Allegedly Running Human Trafficking Racket In Texas | Image: Unsplash (Representational)
