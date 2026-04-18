Four Indian, Two Greek Tankers Fail to Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid Closure

New Delhi: Four Indian oil tankers Sanmar Herald, Desh Garima, Desh Vaibhav, and Desh Vibhor along with two Greek vessels failed to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, as Iran moved to shut the crucial maritime chokepoint once again.

The development comes hours after Tehran reversed its brief reopening of the strait, reimposing strict control over the waterway in response to the continuing U.S. blockade of Iranian ports. Iranian authorities said the strait has been brought back under “full military control,” effectively halting transit.

Vessels Turn Back Amid Fresh Closure

Shipping data indicates that the six tankers were unable to proceed through the narrow passage and either halted or turned back amid rising uncertainty and security risks. The failed transit highlights the immediate impact of Iran’s latest move, with commercial shipping once again disrupted in one of the world’s busiest oil routes.

The situation marks a sharp reversal from Friday, when Iran had announced conditional reopening during a ceasefire, allowing limited and tightly controlled vessel movement. However, Tehran had warned that any continuation of U.S. pressure could trigger another shutdown - a threat now carried out.

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Global Energy Route Under Strain

The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments, making any disruption a major concern for energy markets and supply chains. With Iran reinstating restrictions, hundreds of vessels in the region are now facing delays, rerouting, or uncertainty over safe passage.

Saturday’s failed crossing by multiple tankers - including Indian-linked vessels - underscores the fragile and rapidly shifting situation in the Gulf, where maritime operations are being dictated by escalating geopolitical tensions.

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India’s Supply Concerns

India, heavily dependent on crude imports passing through Hormuz, is closely monitoring developments. The inability of four Indian tankers to transit the strait raises fresh concerns over supply disruptions, insurance costs, and freight rates.