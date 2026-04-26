Four Members Of Family Shot Dead in Islamabad, Motive Unknown

Islamabad: Four members of a family, including a woman and a teenager, were gunned down in Islambadl's suburbs, Dawn reported on Saturday, citing a police official.

The report said the incident occurred in a house located in the Jhangi Syedan area and the reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained

The report, citing the police official, said people in the neighbourhood heard gunshots in the morning and informed police about the incident.

Police reached the house after being alerted and found four bodies on the first floor of the residence with two victims on separate beds and one on the floor.

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All victims sustained bullet injuries on their heads, the police official said.

Police shifted the bodies to a hospital for medical-legal procedures, the Dawn report said, adding that the officials suspected it could be an incident of so-called honour killing.

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