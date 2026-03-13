Four US Airmen Confirmed Dead in KC-135 Crash in Western Iraq; Rescue Efforts Ongoing for Remaining Crew

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Thursday that four crew members aboard a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft have died following the aircraft's crash in western Iraq the previous day.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET on March 12, when the KC-135 went down during operations in friendly airspace as part of Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.-led military campaign against Iran. A second KC-135 involved in the incident landed safely, according to CENTCOM.

CENTCOM emphasized that the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire, and the circumstances remain under active investigation. Six crew members were on board the downed tanker. While four fatalities have been confirmed, search-and-rescue operations continue for the two remaining service members, whose status is unknown.

The identities of the deceased and any unaccounted-for personnel are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, with releases expected no earlier than 24 hours after those notifications are complete.

The KC-135 Stratotanker, a Boeing-built aerial refueling platform critical for extending the range of fighter and bomber aircraft, has played a key supporting role in sustaining air operations across the Middle East theater amid the ongoing conflict.

This marks a significant loss for U.S. forces in the region, highlighting the inherent risks of military aviation even in non-combat-related mishaps. CENTCOM officials have not provided further details on the cause, but preliminary reports from defense sources suggest an accidental midair incident involving the two tankers may have contributed.