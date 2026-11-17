Tehran: At least four oil tankers have been damaged in and around the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, with the Iranian Navy reporting that a fourth tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine, while the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency separately reported an attack on another tanker off the coast of Oman.

According to the Iranian Navy, the tanker caught fire after colliding with a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. The Navy alleged that the vessel was navigating through a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off. In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian Navy's Public Relations department said, “The offending tanker, which was travelling in the restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, had turned off its navigation systems.”

The Iranian Navy also issued a warning to shipping operators, cautioning vessels against entering restricted maritime areas without coordination with the country's armed forces. "The result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces, and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires," the statement added, as Al Jazeera reported.

The Iranian Navy further said that the tanker had sustained significant damage in the incident. "Safe passage requires adherence to maritime regulations and coordination with the armed forces of Iran," the statement said, adding that security "cannot be ensured through empty rhetoric and lies," Al Jazeera reported.

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The latest incident comes after Iranian naval forces reported that three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. Separately, the UKMTO reported that a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz had been attacked seven nautical miles off Khasab in Oman.

In an advisory, the UKMTO said a third party had reported the incident and confirmed that all crew members were accounted for. However, the agency said the extent of the damage to the vessel remained unknown. The incident comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil transportation.