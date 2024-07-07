sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:53 IST, July 7th 2024

France All Set to Go on Polls That Could See Le Pen's Far-Right National Rally's Win

Voting has begun in mainland France on Sunday in pivotal runoff elections that could hand a historic victory to Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally and its inward-looking, anti-immigrant vision - or produce a hung parliament and years of political deadlock.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
parliamentary elections in France
France Goes on Polls This Sunday That Could See Le Pen's Far-Right National Rally's Win | Image: PTI
