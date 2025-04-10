France May Recognise Palestinian State in June, Says Emmanuel Macron

France is preparing to formally recognise a Palestinian state within the next few months, President Emmanuel Macron revealed in a televised interview on Wednesday. The announcement marks a potential shift in France’s Middle East policy and comes amid growing international attention to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking to France 5 television during a visit to Egypt, Macron said the recognition could be announced at a United Nations conference in New York this June. “We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months,” he stated, as per a report from Agence France-Presse (AFP).

France is aiming to co-chair the conference alongside Saudi Arabia. Macron explained, “Our aim is to chair this conference with Saudi Arabia in June, where we could finalise this movement of mutual recognition by several parties.”

A Push for Mutual Recognition

The French president emphasized that his decision is part of a broader international effort to achieve peace and mutual acknowledgment. “I will do it because I believe that at some point it will be right and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic, which must also allow all those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in turn, which many of them do not do,” Macron said.

Security and Diplomatic Implications

Macron also tied the recognition to France’s commitment to regional security and to standing against nations that deny Israel’s right to exist. “Such recognition would allow France to be clear in our fight against those who deny Israel’s right to exist – which is the case with Iran – and to commit ourselves to collective security in the region,” he noted.

France’s Longstanding Support for Two States

France has long supported a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, a stance it reaffirmed even after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. However, formal recognition of Palestinian statehood would represent a significant new step and could raise tensions with Israel, which opposes such moves by foreign governments as premature.