sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:09 IST, July 11th 2024

France's Diverse Communities Welcome Far-Right's Defeat, Fear Rising Hate Speech

For many French voters of diverse backgrounds, last Sunday’s parliamentary election results were a relief, seemingly an embrace of the country’s ethnic variety instead of a victory for xenophobic far-right forces.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
France's Diverse Communities Welcome Far-Right's Defeat, Fear Rising Hate Speech
France's Diverse Communities Welcome Far-Right's Defeat, Fear Rising Hate Speech | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

14:09 IST, July 11th 2024