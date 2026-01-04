‘Freedom of all political prisoners is our immediate priority’: Venezuela's Machado thanks Macron, urges international support | Image: X

Paris: Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado has urged global democratic leaders to support the immediate release of political prisoners in Venezuela, thanking French President Emmanuel Macron for his backing.

In a post on X, Machado described the freedom of political detainees as an urgent priority and appealed for international solidarity at what she called a critical moment for the country.

"Thank you very much, President Macron. The freedom of ALL political prisoners is our immediate priority. I ask the heads of State and Government and all the democrats of the world to support us in this decisive hour. Venezuela will be free," Machado said.

Her remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron publicly expressed support for her call, confirming that he had spoken with the Venezuelan opposition leader.

"I just spoke with @MariaCorinaYA. I fully support her call for the liberation and the protection of the political prisoners of Nicolas Maduro's regime," Macron said in a post on X.

Macron further underscored France's support for a democratic transition in Venezuela, aligning with Machado's appeal for international backing.

"Like all Venezuelans, she can count on France's support to raise her voice in favor of a peaceful, democratic transition that fully respects the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people," he added.

These statements come amid dramatic developments following the removal of Nicolas Maduro.

Deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro was seen wishing reporters and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents a Happy New Year and Good Night during his perp walk. US authorities later released video footage showing the captured Venezuelan president in handcuffs as he was led into custody.

Following Maduro's removal, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers and duties of acting president, CNN reported.

The order, announced on Saturday night (local time), concluded that Maduro was in a "material and temporary impossibility to exercise his functions."

According to the ruling read by Justice Tania D'Amelio during a session broadcast by state television channel VTV, Rodriguez will "assume and exercise, as acting president, all the powers, duties, and faculties inherent to the office of president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the nation," CNN reported.

Venezuela's constitution states that when there is a temporary or absolute absence of the president, the person holding the vice presidency must replace them.

Providing background, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton told CNN that a plan to remove Maduro had been presented to US President Donald Trump during his first term but failed to move forward because administration officials were unable to keep the president "focused" on the issue.

Bolton said Trump was already "very interested in the Venezuelan oil" during his first term, but despite efforts by his team, they "couldn't keep him focused on it."

He also said the Venezuelan opposition at the time believed that sustained economic pressure would be enough to split Maduro's regime.