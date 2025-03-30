Rain Turns to Ice, Cuts Power for Thousands in Michigan, Wisconsin; Tennessee Faces Severe Storm Threat | Image: X

Michigan/Wisconsin: A powerful ice storm wreaked havoc across Michigan and Wisconsin on Sunday, toppling trees and power lines and leaving over 200,000 people without electricity. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of severe storms in Tennessee, with tornadoes and large hail expected Sunday night.

Power Outages, Fallen Trees Cause Widespread Disruptions

The freezing rain caused significant ice accumulation on trees and utility poles, resulting in massive power failures. Churches, schools, and fire stations were converted into warming centers as utility workers raced against time to restore power.

"Accumulations range here from a half inch to nearly a whole inch of ice!" the Weather Service office in Gaylord, Michigan, posted on X.

The Alpena County Road Commission’s managing director, Ryan Brege, acknowledged the harsh reality of the situation, stating, "Despite the calendar showing spring, it's still winter."

Ice Storm Brings Travel Chaos, Communication Disruptions

The storm caused chaos across Michigan, especially 250 miles north of Detroit, where emergency response teams struggled with clogged roads and phone service disruptions due to fallen trees and ice-laden power lines. Officials cautioned that full power restoration might take until Monday in remote areas.

Tennessee Faces Tornado and Hail Threat

While the upper Great Lakes battled the ice storm, Tennessee braced for severe weather. The NWS warned of winds exceeding 70 mph (112 kph) and hail as large as 2 inches (5 cm).

"Have your safe place cleaned out just in case," meteorologists urged on X, emphasizing the potential danger of tornadoes forming overnight.

South Carolina Wildfires Show Signs of Control

Meanwhile, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of South Carolina, firefighters made progress in containing wildfires that had burned approximately 17 square miles (44 square kilometers).

Mandatory evacuations were issued in Greenville County on Saturday, but the situation improved with incoming rain.