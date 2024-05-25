 French Airlines Cancel 70% Of Flights At Paris Airport Amid Mass | Republic World
Published 15:59 IST, May 25th 2024

French Airlines Cancel 70% Of Flights At Paris Airport Amid Mass Strike

The french civil aviation authority has directed airlines to cancel 70% of flights at Paris Orly airport on Saturday and Sunday amid a strike.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The strike comes as France's second busiest airport prepares for a massive influx for the Paris Olympics, that start July 26. | Image: Unsplash
15:59 IST, May 25th 2024

