Published 17:05 IST, October 19th 2024
French Foreign Minister Visits Kyiv to Reiterate France's Unwavering Support for Ukraine
He also expressed alarm about reports that North Korea is supplying troops to Russia, saying it would be an “extremely serious” escalatory step but also “confirmation that Vladimir Putin’s Russia is struggling terribly".
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
French Foreign Minister | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:05 IST, October 19th 2024