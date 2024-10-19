sb.scorecardresearch
  • French Foreign Minister Visits Kyiv to Reiterate France's Unwavering Support for Ukraine

Published 17:05 IST, October 19th 2024

French Foreign Minister Visits Kyiv to Reiterate France's Unwavering Support for Ukraine

He also expressed alarm about reports that North Korea is supplying troops to Russia, saying it would be an “extremely serious” escalatory step but also “confirmation that Vladimir Putin’s Russia is struggling terribly".

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
French Foreign Minister | Image: AP
