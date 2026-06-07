French Gendarmerie Helicopter Crashes In Loiret Near Orleans: Multiple Deaths Confirmed, Rescue Teams Deployed

Orleans: A police helicopter belonging to France’s National Gendarmerie crashed on Sunday afternoon in the town of Bray-Saint-Aignan, located in Loiret, reportedly killing multiple people on board. According to reports, an emergency alert was raised after the aircraft plunged to the ground, following which a massive local rescue operation was initiated. The crash has left the gendarmerie, one of France’s main law enforcement forces, mourning the loss of its personnel.

Responding to the crash reports, the officials said that the helicopter went down in Bray-Saint-Aignan, a commune not far from Orleans. According to local media reports, the emergency services reacted immediately, with around 55 firefighters and 44 vehicles dispatched to the site as part of a major search and rescue operation. The teams worked through the afternoon to secure the wreckage and support those affected, while the cops cordoned off the area as investigations began.

The exact number of people on board and the cause of the crash have not been confirmed by the officials. The experts stated that a typical gendarmerie helicopter is configured for one or two pilots and can carry between 4 and 8 passengers. Amidst the ongoing investigation, the cops are focusing on establishing a timeline of events and recovering evidence from the scene.

National Rally President Jordan Bardella was among the first public figures to comment. “Intense emotion following the crash of a gendarmerie helicopter near Orléans,” he wrote on X. He confirmed that a number of people had died but did not provide further details. “All of France is united this evening in grief, as we mourn several deaths within the national gendarmerie,” he added.

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The local prefect also issued a statement expressing sorrow and respect for the service. “All my thoughts are with the French National Gendarmerie following the terrible helicopter accident that occurred in the Loiret…..Every day in France, thousands of women and men in uniform risk their lives to protect us. The Nation owes them recognition and respect,” the statement read.

The administration has not released specifics on how many people were aboard or what may have caused the aircraft to fall from the sky. The National Gendarmerie, which routinely uses helicopters for surveillance, transport and emergency response, is likely to face questions about safety procedures and maintenance.

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