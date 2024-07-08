Published 11:28 IST, July 8th 2024
French Left Coalition Wins Most Seats But Away from Majority, Says Poll Projections
A coalition of the French left that quickly banded together to beat a surging far right in legislative elections won most seats in parliament but not a majority
- World
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
France’s leftists take most seats, as snap election delivers deadlock | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
08:12 IST, July 8th 2024