sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:28 IST, July 8th 2024

French Left Coalition Wins Most Seats But Away from Majority, Says Poll Projections

A coalition of the French left that quickly banded together to beat a surging far right in legislative elections won most seats in parliament but not a majority

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
French
France’s leftists take most seats, as snap election delivers deadlock | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

08:12 IST, July 8th 2024