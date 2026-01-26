French President Macron Extends Wishes On Republic Day, Shares Throwback Picture From 2024

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron shared a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2024 when he was the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations and extended warm wishes on the occasion. In a post on X, he also mentioned that he would meet PM Modi in February. "What a beautiful memory of #RepublicDay by your side in 2024! My dear friend @NarendraModi, dear Indian friends, all my best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together!", the French President wrote on X.

Macron was the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in 2024. During his visit, the French military contingent also participated in the parade. The 2024 parade had twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy). As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa are the Chief Guests as India marks its celebrations.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said it was an "honour of a lifetime" to attend India's Republic Day celebrations as a Chief Guest Taking to X, Ursula von der Leyen said, "It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit."

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians.